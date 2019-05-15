Filey lifeboat tows in stricken yacht off Primrose Valley

Filey lifeboat crew were called out to tow a yacht which had a fouled propeller.

The callout came at 11.40am on Tuesday, to a yacht on passage to the west coast of Scotland.

UK Coastguard (Humber) requested the launch of Filey’s all-weather Mersey class lifeboat (ALB), Keep Fit Association, to the 30 foot yacht, Ambiona, with two people on board, which had a fouled propeller about 400 yards off the beach at Primrose Valley, just south of Filey.

Within a short time, the ALB had launched with Coxswain / Mechanic Neil Cammish in command and Barry Robson, Dave Eblet, Ian Butler, Tom Barkley and Fraser Haddington as crew. The lifeboat made best possible speed to the yacht arriving on scene within a few minutes.

Once the lifeboat had arrived, it was decided to tow the yacht to Scarborough where its crew would be able to free the obstruction. Both boats arrived in Scarborough just after 1.30pm.

The ALB was re-carriaged back in Filey by about 3pm.

John Ward, Filey Lifeboat Press Officer, said: “It was a beautiful sunny day with a very calm sea but these sorts of problems can occur whatever the weather.

"We wish the crew a safe onward passage to Scotland. Many thanks to all the volunteer Filey RNLI crew who attended today especially helping to put the boat back on its carriage.”