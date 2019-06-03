Filey lifeboats free yacht after it became stuck in fishing gear

Both Filey lifeboats were launched on Friday to assist a yacht which had become entangled in fishing gear.

On Friday, May 31, just after 1.30pm, the Coastguard requested the launch of Filey’s Mersey class all-weather lifeboat (ALB), Keep Fit Association, to assist the 27 foot yacht, Dreamy, which had two people on board.

The yacht had become entangled on fishing gear about 250 yards south of Filey Bell buoy which marks the end of Filey Brigg.

The ALB quickly launched under the command of relief Coxswain/Mechanic Dave Horsley and Tom Barkley, Ian Butler, Jon Harrison, Sarah Scrivener and Liam Frampton as crew.

Upon arrival at the scene, the crew saw the task of freeing the yacht would be extremely difficult and decided to ask Filey’s inshore lifeboat (ILB), Braund, to launch and offer support.

Three minutes later, the ILB launched with Neil Cammish, Tyler Fawthrop and Fraser Haddington as crew.

The RNLI crews were able to cut the main parts of the fishing gear away from the yacht however as its propeller was still wrapped in a large amount of rope, the ALB towed the vessel to Scarborough whilst the ILB returned to the lifeboat station.

John Ward, Filey Lifeboat Press Officer said: "The yacht was completely entangled in the fishing gear so although the RNLI crew were able to free most of it, there was still quite a lot wrapped around the propeller.

"We hope that the crew manage to sort it all out before continuing their journey.

"Many thanks to all the Filey RNLI volunteers who attended this afternoon."