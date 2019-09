President Peter Crooks welcomed members, their wives and friends of Filey and Burlington Probus Clubs to the annual Autumn lunch at the North Star in Flamborough.

Ian Faine organised an excellent and entertaining afternoon, thoroughly enjoyed by all.

A spokesman said: “We look forward to meeting members at our next meeting on Wednesday, September 18 when the speaker will be Len Collins on Roman York.”

New members warmly welcomed. Contact Cyril Walden on 01262 488 297 for more details.