Helping Hand appeal: The best thing you can do on Saturday February 29, which is Leap Year Day

Saturday February 29 is Leap Year Day – what will you being doing with your extra day?

The Scarborough News and its sister titles on the Yorkshire Coast have launched the Helping Hand campaign, to encourage people to do something extra special and help raise the extra £11,000 needed this year for patient care at Saint Catherine’s, your local hospice.

The charity needs to raise £11,000 a day to provide its 16 services, with only a third of its funding coming from NHS commissioners.

With 366 days in 2020, the campaign is aimed at raising the money needed to fund the hospice’s extra 24 hours of care. And we are also raising awareness of the charity and the work it does.

Saint Catherine’s specialist services are provided free of charge.

The charity looks after people with terminal illnesses, both in the hospice and in their own homes.

So, probably the best thing you can do with your day is to give a Helping Hand to Saint Catherine's.

For 35 years, Saint Catherine’s has provided vital support for people in the local community. Services are provided across a 1,600 square mile area including Scarborough, Whitby, Ryedale, Filey, Hunmanby, Bridlington and Driffield.

Can you give a Helping Hand on Saturday – or on a day of your choice – by making a donation or organising a fundraising event?

The money will all go towards looking after patients, their families and loved ones, 24/7 and free of charge.

Your cash donation, however big or small, will be gratefully received.

Donating is easy: simply visit the Helping Hand campaign page on JustGiving HERE.

Or if you prefer, you can call 01723 378406 and make a donation.

How about raising cash from an event you’re doing - maybe from a bike ride, a coffee morning, a sponsored toddle ?

For more about the charity visit its website HERE.