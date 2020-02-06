Here's how much Scarborough Council will spend on developing a new tourism website for the borough

Scarborough Council is to revamp its tourism website in order to help promote the borough.

Its Discover Yorkshire Coast brand will be given an overhaul to bring the website into line with the needs of businesses and users.

Fun on Scarborough's South Bay beach

The council’s cabinet member for economy, communities and commercial, Cllr Liz Colling (Lab), agreed to enter into a three-year contract worth £87,000 with Simpleview to develop a new destination marketing system and website following a tender process.

The report prepared for Cllr Colling sets out the benefits of the new contract.

It states: “The tender allows for the development and building of a new look website which will be fully responsive, meet all guidelines for accessibility and data protection.

“It will also allow for the effective management of banner advertising.

“The site will also enable event organisers to submit their events automatically for approval prior to publishing, provide Trip Advisor feedback and provide an e-management campaign solution.”

Scarborough, Whitby and Filey will all have their own sections on the website to allow for “future individual destination marketing activity”.

The website will also generate an income for the council through banner advertising, web links, local membership and accommodation bookings.

The new Discoveryorkshirecoast.com website will be developed using consultation from the Tourism Advisory Board and tourism associations.