Hunmanby Cancer Fund donates £5,000 to St Catherine’s

Hunmanby Cancer Fund has sponsored a day of the Saint Catherine’s ‘Hospice at Home’ service by giving a generous donation of £5,000.

Members of the group visited Saint Catherine’s to hand over the donation, meet the teams and learn more about all the services on offer – in particular Hospice at Home, which covers areas such as Filey, Hunmanby, Scarborough, Eastfield and Ayton.

Maureen Chambers, chairman of Hunmanby Cancer Fund, said: “None of us realised the extent of the services that come out of this hospice.

“Everyone knows the hospice is where people come for end-of-life care, but it’s also for respite, medication and to provide help to families. It’s really opened my eyes.”