IN PICTURES: A Look back at Whitby's Boxing Day Dip in 2013 and 2016

Are you crazy or brave enough to run into the North Sea on Boxing Day for charity? - If so, Whitby's Boxing Day dip takes place this Thursday at 10.00am.

The annual event, which saw 160 dippers take part in 2018, raised £10,000 for local charities last year. Many dippers wear fancy dress for the occasion with prizes available for the best costumes. Please note that you must be registered in order to take part. Sponsor forms are available from Whitby Pet Shop, or registration may be done on the day for £10.

