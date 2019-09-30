Fruit and pine cones

IN PICTURES: Castle Howard Autumn Harvest and Flower Festival

This weekend saw autumn arrive. See the beautiful displays which show how Castle Howard embraced the season.

This weekend Castle Howard was adorned with a variety of flora and fauna, designed by the team behind their extraordinary Christmas displays, Charlotte Lloyd Webber and her artistic designers. There were also Yorkshire artists and crafters and a Michaelmas dragon breathing flames of wheat.

The decoration beneath the dome

1. Castle Howard Autumn Harvest and Flower Festival

The floral displays accented the beautiful furniture.

2. Castle Howard Autumn Harvest and Flower Festival

Apples in a basket

3. Castle Howard Autumn Harvest and Flower Festival

An autumnal floral display

4. Castle Howard Autumn Harvest and Flower Festival

