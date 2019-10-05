The impressive Northern Lights installation which returns this month

IN PICTURES: Spectacular Northern Lights display returns to York Minster this month

York Minster is once again planning to welcome the Northern Lights sound and light projection spectacular for a seven-night run at the end of October.

The installation, which is inspired by the Minster’s medieval stained glass and architecture, will be shown from Thursday October 24 to Thursday October 31.

A captivating view of the Minster ceiling

Northern Lights at York Minster

The captivating display will enthral visitors

Northern Lights at York Minster

The experience lasts around 30 minutes

Northern Lights at York Minster

The light display was a hit when it first appeared last June

Northern Lights at York Minster

