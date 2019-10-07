Libraries Week: why it’s a month-long celebration in North Yorkshire

Libraries across North Yorkshire are extending the national celebration of Libraries Week across the whole of October; thanks to the abundance of events on offer.

The theme of this year’s campaign, from 7 to 12 October, is to celebrate the role of libraries in the digital world and how they engage communities with technology.

A new Book Bingo scheme is also launched today in a bid to inspire residents to try reading something new. You can pick up a bingo card at any library.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: “There is so much planned for libraries across North Yorkshire it would be impossible to cram it all into one week of celebrations.

“From learning the value of libraries in the digital world to meeting some talented authors, there’s bound to be something for everyone. If you haven’t been to your local library for a while or you’re looking for things to do this autumn, now is definitely the time to go.”

Local libraries have some great events on offer. Why not check them out?

Eastfield

October 9 - 10.30am - Lego competition

October 10 - 10.30am - World Mental Health Day coffee morning

October 16 - 2pm-3.30pm - Family history

October 17 - Get Online Week - Family history session

October 22 - 10.30am - Toddler Tales, code a pillar session

October 30 - 10am-12am - Children’s University Event

Filey

October 10 - 1pm-4pm - World Mental Health Day - Mental Health Awareness training

October 10 - 1.45pm- 3.15pm - Crafts for Wellbeing

October 11 - 11am-11.30am - National Libraries Week - Code a Pillar story time.

October 14 - 10am-12pm - Get on line week-Job club and Universal credit support- bring your own device

October 16 - 10am-12pm - NHS Weightloss and portion control (demonstration using useful apps)

October 18 - 1pm - 3pm - Family History Taster session

October 24 - 6pm-7pm - Quiz night - Local History

October 28 - 10.30-12.30 - Embroidery for Children

October 30 - 2pm-4pm - Children’s University Event

October 30 - 2pm-4pm - Welcome to Filey- for new to the town-coffee/ cake & Intro to What’s on

Scarborough

October 9 - 2pm-3.30pm - Art for Wellbeing

October 10 - 9am-7pm - Alex Horswood art exhibition

October 10 - World Mental Health Day

October 12 - 12.pm-1pm & 1pm-2.30pm - Code Club & Computer Club

October 15 - 11am-1pm - Age UK Job Club 50+

October 17 -9am-5pm - Ulverscroft demo day

October 19 - 10am-2.30pm - Family History drop in

October 23 - 10am-2pm - U3A information roadshow

October 28 - 2pm-3pm - Junior Halloween Event

October 29 - 10pm-12pm - Stop FIlm Animation Workshop

October 29 -12.30pm-3.30pm - Children’s University Event

October 30 - 2pm-3pm - Halloween UV Event