Main ring performers announced for the 162nd Great Yorkshire Show

Planning is underway for the 162nd Great Yorkshire Show with TV stunt performers Atkinson Action Horses announced as the Main Ring attraction.

The East Yorkshire-based troop will wow crowds at the Show which will be held from Tuesday July 14 to Thursday July 16, 2020.

Atkinson Action Horses will perform at the Great Yorkshire Show in 2020.

The TV stunt horses made their debut at the Great Yorkshire Show in 2017.

A full programme of events will be announced in the run up to the Show which organisers say celebrates the very best of British agriculture and brings together some of the finest animals in the UK, if not the world.

National and regional competitions will take place in the judging rings and there will also be first-class entertainment; including the Kuoni Catwalk showcasing the latest fashions, music from sporting soprano Lizzie Jones and cookery demos from leading chefs including Rosemary Shrager.

The latest in agricultural innovation is showcased in the machinery lines and the Discovery Zone is dedicated to educating youngsters about farming in a fun and interactive way.

The Cheese & Dairy Show, the only food competition that raises money for charity, will hold a grand auction of all the cheeses on the last day. The 2019 show raised a record breaking £8,686 which was split between The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (R.A.B.I) and the Farm Safety Foundation.

Show Director Charles Mills said: “We are now full steam ahead with planning and organising the 162nd Great Yorkshire Show. We always aim to maintain tradition while bringing in some fresh content, and while farming and agriculture is at the heart of the show we also want to attract families and the next generation to enjoy this iconic Yorkshire event.”

Over 130,000 visitors and 8,500 animals flock to the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate each year for the three-day show, making it one of the largest in the UK.

In the judging rings, thousands of animals will compete from cattle to sheep, pigs to pigeons and the show finishes with one of the most prestigious showjumping classes in the country, the Cock O’The North competition.

Tickets will go on sale in April 2020 and gift vouchers are available for Christmas gifts.