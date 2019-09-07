Moonbeams singer Andy to perform at distillery session

Songwriter and guitarist Andy Stones will be the next artist to perform at the Pot Still Coffee Shop when he plays the Spirit of Yorkshire venue in Hunmanby on Friday, September 27.

Spirit of Yorkshire co-founder David Thompson said he was delighted to welcome Andy back to the Pot Still stage

He said: “A regular at the Wold Top Moonbeams Festival, Andy has been writing and playing on and off for 20 years, picking up varied influences along the way from people such as Paul Simon, John Martyn and Clive Gregson.

“He will be performing a mixture of his own songs and a selection of his favourite covers – it promises to be a great evening.”

David and fellow co-founder Tom Mellor share a love of live music and they specifically designed the Pot Still Coffee Shop so that it perfectly accommodates a live band without overpowering the room.

Forthcoming events at the Pot Still Coffee Shop at The Spirit of Yorkshire include monthly Distillery Sessions from Driffield’s Edwina Hayes on Friday, October 25 and Jack Parker from Hull on Friday, November 29.