MP sees work of Filey Fridge team

The Filey Community Fridge organisation recently received a welcome visit from two local dignitaries.

The group, which is aiming to reduce food waste, played host to Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake and John Casey, president of Filey Lions.

The visitors witnessed the good work of the fridge team during their tour.

Mr Hollinrake said afterwards: “It was wonderful to see so many people helping others in the local community and reducing food waste to boot. Inspirational!”

The group continues to grow along with the amount of people using the fridge.

A spokesman at Filey Fridge said: “We have surplus food donations from Morrison’s Scarborough, Aldi Bridlington, Co-op Bridlington and Co-op Flamborough as well as direct supply from Co-op Logistics arranged by Filey Funeral Care.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to the Co-op Funeral Care, Filey Lions, and all the local support we have had, and also to all our volunteers because without them we couldn’t have got this project off the ground.

“In the last month we have distributed over 550KG of surplus food to more than 280 people. All this food would have ended up in landfill sites.”