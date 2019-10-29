North Yorkshire Fairy Sanctuary offering family friendly alternative to Halloween horror experiences

A woodland fairy sanctuary at Buttercrambe, near York, has launched a Halloween event suitable for all ages.

Northwood Trail, England’s Fairy Sanctuary, say there won’t be any chainsaw wielding psychos in the woods, but something altogether more gentle and seasonal.

The fairy sanctuary is welcoming guests of all ages

Northwood is celebrating Halloween by embracing magical evening lantern walks through the fairy woods and with storytelling in the autumn grotto.

The tales will be taken from Professor Howland’s extensive collection of true fairy histories and mythologies.

Alongside this there are also lantern making workshops each day at 2pm, where children (or adults) can make an autumn lantern using foraged woodland bounty or delightful fairy or woodland animal silhouettes.

More details can be found on the website, the event is on now and runs until November 3.