North Yorkshire Moors Railway begins new Christmas Northern Lights service this weekend

The magic of Christmas will light up the North Yorkshire Moors Railway this weekend when the Northern Lights Express begins its festive trips from Pickering Station.

Starting this Saturday, November 30, the brand-new light extravaganza will offer passengers a seasonal experience with a difference.

The festive train lights up Pickering Station

The 60 minute journey will travel through illuminated countryside and twinkling forest, unveiling special surprises along the way, before a dazzling light show unfolds at Levisham Station.

Chris Price, general manager at NYMR, said: “To see the Northern Lights Express for the very first time is quite the spectacle and we know those who have booked a ticket are

going to be blown away."

The Northern Lights Express will complement NYMR's festive family favourite, the Santa Special, where passengers enjoy a charming train ride with Santa and his helpers.

The view from the train promises to be magical

Mr Price said: “This is our best Christmas ever and we can’t wait to get it started on Saturday!”

Tickets are still available for both Northern Lights Express and Santa Specials. For further information or to book, visit www.nymr.co.uk