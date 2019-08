Hunmanby and District Garden Produce Association held its 74th Annual Show on Sunday, August 4 at the Community Centre on Stonegate.

The show attracted more than 600 exhibits and encouragingly children’s entries showed a large increase from the previous year.

Trophies were presented by the Vicar of Hertford Benifice, the Rev Tim Parker.

A spokesman for the event said: “We would like to hhank all exhibitors, helpers and stewards for making the show such a great success.”