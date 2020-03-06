Residents invited to take part in beach clean in Filey this Sunday

A beach clean is taking part in Filey this weekend.

The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust's Waves of Waste beach clean will take place on Sunday March 8.

Organisers will be meeting at the shelter at the junction of Royal Parade and Martins Ravine at 10am and the event is free and open to all.

Anyone interested in attending is advised to wear sturdy footwear and gloves.

People are asked to take litter pickers and bags if they have them but they will be provided for those who don't.

This beach clean was reported in the March 5 edition of The Scarborough News as taking place on Saturday March 7 which is incorrect.