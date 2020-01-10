Scarborough and Filey libraries host 64 Million Artists challenge

Scarborough and Filey libraries are encouraging visitors to beat the January blues by taking part in the 64 Million Artists challenge.

The nationwide initiative aims to get more people involved in artistic tasks, while promoting creativity, peer support and wellbeing.

Each day in January the libraries will set a creative challenge, which will take only five to ten minutes. These range from creative writing to drawing, reading, crafting, poetry and music.

Filey Library is also running a Creative Crafts artist drop-in session on Saturday January 11, from 10.30am to 12 noon. Embroidery meetings will also be held on two Wednesdays, January 15 and 29, from 2pm to 4pm.

County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: “The January Challenge is a fun, quick and accessible way to get your artistic flare flowing. Libraries are creative and social spaces, making them the perfect location to run initiatives such as this.

“With Christmas over, January is notorious for making us feel blue, so I would encourage everybody to take a few minutes out of their day and get involved.”

For more information about the events being held, contact the relevant library. Find details at www.northyorks.gov.uk/local-libraries

The 64 Million Artists initiative supports collaboration between cultural organisations and local communities.

It runs UK-wide programmes to inspire creativity. To find out more, visit 64millionartistsjanuarychallenge. You can share your experiences across social media by using the hashtag #TheJanuaryChallenge.