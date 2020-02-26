Sik Silk sale and fitness activities as Brunswick Centre in Scarborough hosts special day for Saint Catherine's this Saturday

Scarborough’s Brunswick Centre is to host a special Leap Year Day event to help Saint Catherine’s raise extra cash towards patient care.

The event, on Saturday February 29, will see the Brunswick brought to life with a range of fun and fundraising activities for all ages.

All set for the Brunswick's leap year day event.

Fashion brand Sik Silk, of Scarborough, will be holding a sample sale from 9am – the biggest ever sample sale to date – with a percentage from sales going towards Saint Catherine’s.

Major campaign launched to help Saint Catherine's raise the extra cash it needs in this leap year



As the Brunswick is celebrating its 30th birthday, the event will feature two fun runs for youngsters, each consisting of 30 laps of the centre. These will take place at 10am and 2pm.

Local fitness company and gym operator ChrisFit Gym & Studio is organising all the sporting activities on the day.

l

Just a small donation is required to enter the fun runs and your child will receive a limited edition T-shirt. Register with ChrisFit Gym & Studio.

A team of runners on treadmills will be running from 9am to 5pm to raise money. And, in the ChrisFit coaches burpee challenge, for every 50p donated, a coach of your choice will have to do one burpee!

More details plus JustGiving link on the ChrisFit Facebook page – https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/runthebrunswick

Brunswick Centre manager Sue Anderson Brown said: “The 29th of February, Leap Year Day, is already a special day. This will be a fantastic event that allows our community to come together while raising much-needed cash to help families when they most need support.”

Chris Makin, owner of ChrisFit Gym & Studio, said: “We hope that the day will prove not only to be fun but will engage families and children in the benefits of regular physical activity and having a healthy lifestyle.”

More details on all the activities and how to get involved are available on facebook.com/Brunswickshopping/ or by visiting www.brunswickshopping.com

To donate to the hospice Helping Hand appeal, see HERE

