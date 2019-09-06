Totally Cool! - Hunmanby Community Fridge having a huge impact

Hun-Free - The Hunmanby Community Free Fridge has saved 272 kilos of food from going to landfill in the last 5 weeks, benefitting 442 people.

The Free Fridge, which opens on a Friday morning from 9am-1pm, is held in a small room at the rear of Hunmanby Community Centre.

Karen Hollinghurst, one of the volunteers at Hun-Free said the group is pleased with how many people are engaging with the project: “We’re open to everybody, we’re not a food bank,” she said: “our sole purpose is to stop food going to landfill”

The free-fridge is being supported by local cafes, delis, shops and supermarkets, “Everyone has been brilliant,” said Karen: “ I go every night and collect the unwanted items. If there’s anything close to its use by date, I pop it in the freezer to keep it fresh.

“”We’ve been really pleased with the way people have received the fridge,” said Karen: “Sometimes people bring in items from their cupboards they no longer want, for example, one lady bought in the chicken flavour crisps from a multi-pack that no-one ate in her house, other people bring unwanted tins and packets.

“We’d love for as many as possible to get involved”

If you have any questions, or would like to volunteer you can email Hun-Free Community Free Fridge project on hun.freefridge@gmail.com