Volunteers needed in Filey to support Tesco food campaign

The Trussell Trust and FareShare are appealing to people in Filey to volunteer to help in the UK’s biggest food collection for people in need.

From Thursday, November 21 until Saturday, November 23 the charities will be collecting food in Tesco stores during the annual event.

To make this year’s collection a success volunteers are needed to hand out shopping lists to customers, so they can see the food items most needed by food banks and community groups in their area, and to encourage people to donate.

During the collection customers are encouraged to donate long-life food to help food banks and community groups support people in need at Christmas.

Emma Revie, chief executive at The Trussell Trust, said: “We know during the lead-up to Christmas our network of food banks see even more people needing help. Food banks will be doing all they can to provide vital emergency support so people don’t face hunger this Christmas.”

Visit www.fareshare/tescofoodcollection if you are interested in volunteering or want to find out more.