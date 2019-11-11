Whitby Gala Dinner a fitting end to a successful season for Wetwheels Yorkshire

Wetwheels Yorkshire are planning a gala fundraising dinner on Saturday December 14 at the Star Inn The Harbour, Whitby.

The event aims to raise funds for the charity and is billed on the Wet Wheels Yorkshire website as: “an evening of superb food, an amazing charity auction and special guests.”

Peter Richardson and Andrew Pern outside The Star in the Harbour

Wetwheels Yorkshire chair, Peter Richardson, said the evening at Andrew Pern’s celebrated restaurant, promises to be: “something a little different to turkey and all the trimmings.”

The gala will include an inspiring talk by Wetwheels founder, Geoff Holt MBE, DL who is the first disabled yachtsman to sail solo around the British Isles as well as the first to cross the Atlantic.

Geoff’s inspiring story will give the background to the Wetwheels mission to enable people with a whole range of disabilities, including those of a profound and complex nature, to access the sea.

Since Wetwheels Yorkshire launched in August, 2018, they have taken over 2,500 people onto the water including families from children's hospices across the North East and almost 50 other local disability organisations.

Wetwheels Yorkshire on a trip from Scarborough

Last year the organisation raised enough money to finance trips by Springhead School, Scarborough and a number of local families also benefited from funded outings.

Mr Richardson said: “ We’ve decided that all of the fundraising from this event will go specifically towards funding more trips within the Scarborough Borough.”

To find out more about the event, or to reserve your place contact Peter Richardson on 01947 466566 or email bookings@wetwheelsyorkshire.com.