Cost of chalets in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey to rise

The cost of renting beach chalets in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey will go up in 2020.

Scarborough Council’s portfolio holder for legal, democratic and governance Cllr Tony Randerson last week approved the changes for the coming season.

Beach chalets in Scarborough.

Under the new structure. the cost of renting a standard chalet annually will rise from £1,087 to £1,109 in Scarborough and from £640 to £653 in Whitby.

New chalets in Whitby are to be priced at £1,364 up from £1,337 previously.

The cost of annually renting a new chalet in Filey is also to go up by £20 to £1,024.

The price of weekly off-peak rentals in the three resorts will increase by £1.

Peak time lettings in Scarborough are to go up by £4 and by £3 and £2 in Filey and Whitby respectively.

Daily off-peak lettings will go up by 50p in all three locations and by £1 on peak times.

Winter lettings in Scarborough and Filey will go up by £5 to £233.

The administration fee charged by the council is to rise slightly to £18.

The report that went before Cllr Randerson noted: “The proposed changes made represent an increase of 2% in income overall.

“The increases are considered reasonable given the quality of the provided, market demand and comparisons with providers of similar services in the area.”