Here are the candidates standing for Scarborough Borough Council in the May election

The names of those people standing for election to Scarborough Borough Council in May’s local election have been revealed.

In total, 46 councillors will represent 20 wards on Scarborough Council, a reduction from 50 councillors and 25 wards four years ago.

All the major parties are represented with the Conservatives fielding 35 candidates, Labour 31, UKIP 18, The Green Party 11 and four from the Liberal Democrats.

There are a total of 24 independent candidates and one from the Yorkshire Party.

Notable councillors who have chosen not to stand again include outgoing Mayor Cllr Joe Plant (Con), both current Green Party councillors Dilys Cluer and Mark Vesey, and Cllr Vanda Inman, who left the Labour Party after breaking party ranks and voting to demolish the Futurist Theatre in 2017, a vote which was passed 21 to 20.

The elections will be held on May 2 with the results for Scarborough borough counted and announced the following day.

The candidates are:



Burniston and Cloughton Ward (one seat)

Andrew Backhouse – Conservative Party

Moira Cunningham – Labour Party

Beverley Kristensen – UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Castle Ward (three seats)

Deirdre Abbott – UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Alex Bailey – Labour Party

Anthony Gibson – Conservative Party

Janet Jefferson – Independent

David King – Green Party

Carl Maw – Labour Party

Cayton Ward (two seats)

Colin Barnes – Labour Party

Simon Green – Conservative Party

Roberta Swiers – Conservative Party

Danby and Mulgrave Ward (two seats)

Adrian Clarkson – UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Amanda Daynes – Labour Party

Sandra Gibson – UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Margaret Jackson – Green Party

Clive Pearson – Conservative Party

Hero Sumner – Independent

Marion Watson – Conservative Party

Derwent Valley and Moor Ward (two seats)

David Billing – Labour Party

David Jeffels – Conservative Party

Magnus Johnson – Green Party

Robert Lockwood – Liberal Democrats

Heather Phillips – Conservative Party

Phil Spruce – UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Frank Wright – Independent

Eastfield Ward (three seats)

Joanne Maw – Labour Party

Paul McCann – UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Theresa Norton – Labour Party

Tony Randerson – Labour Party

John White – Conservative Party

Esk Valley Ward (two seats)

Peter Bolton – Labour Party

Guy Coulson – Conservative Party

Philip Michulitis – UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Phil Trumper – Conservative Party

Falsgrave and Stepney Ward (three seats)

Alix Bartlett Cook – Liberal Democrats

Liz Colling – Labour Party

Will Forbes – Green Party

Mark Gordon – Labour Party

Sean Hunter – Independent

Sally Anne Longden – UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Tracey Reeves – Conservative Party

Colin Relph – Independent

Neil Robinson – Green Party

Richard Thompson – Conservative Party

Filey Ward (three seats)

John Casey – Independent

Mike Cockerill – Independent

Bob Colling – Labour Party

Sam Cross – Independent

Colin Haddington – Independent

Jacqui Houlden-Banks – Independent

Terry Parkinson – Conservative Party

Janine Robinson – UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Fylingdales and Ravenscar Ward (one seat)

Keith Jeffery – Labour Party

Stephen Mayall – UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Jane Mortimer – Conservative Party

Hunmanby Ward (two seats)

Godfrey Allanson – Conservative Party

Michelle Donohue-Moncrieff – Independent

Paul Riley – Independent

Tom Seston – Conservative Party

Martin Whittle – Labour Party

Mayfield Ward (two seats)

David Chance – Conservative Party

Gerald Dennett – Labour Party

Glenn Goodberry – Conservative Party

Aaron Jones – UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Asa Jones – Labour Party

Newby Ward (three seats)

Lynn Bastiman – Conservative Party

Nick Henderson – Independent

Neil Heritage – UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Andrew Jenkinson – Conservative Party

Helen Kindness – Green Party

Eileen Murphy – Independent

Subash Sharma – Labour Party

Northstead Ward (three seats)

John Atkinson – Independent

Eric Broadbent – Labour Party

Norman Murphy – Independent

Gabrielle Naptali – Green Party

Yvonne Pattison – Labour Party

Neil Price – Labour Party

Guy Smith – Independent

Martin Smith – Conservative Party

Tim Thorne – UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Scalby Ward (two seats)

Derek Bastiman – Conservative Party

Tina Davy – Labour Party

Sara Fenander – Green Party

Mark Harland – UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Hazel Lynskey – Conservative Party

Seamer Ward (two seats)

Colin Challen – Labour Party

Bob Jackman – Liberal Democrats

Helen Mallory – Conservative Party

Roxanne Murphy – Independent

Mark Phillips – Conservative Party

Zoë Sinclair – UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Streonshalh Ward (two seats)

Stewart Campbell – Labour Party

Michael Harrison – UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Michael Stonehouse – Labour Party

Sandra Turner – Conservative Party

Linda Wild – Conservative Party

Weaponness and Ramshill Ward (three seats)

Stuart Abbott – UK Independence Party (UKIP)

Charlotte Bonner – Green Party

Tom Fox – Conservative Party

Jim Grieve – Independent

Jennifer Kelly – Conservative Party

Rich Maw – Labour Party

Steve Siddons – Labour Party

Callam Walsh – Conservative Party

Connor Young – Labour Party

Whitby West Cliff Ward (two seats)

Alf Abbott – Conservative Party

Graham Collinson – Independent

Lee Derrick – The Yorkshire Party

Howard Green – Green Party

Jonathan Harston – Liberal Democrats

Ken Hordon – UK Independence Party (UKIP)

John Nock – Conservative Party

Sue Tucker – Labour Party

Mike Ward – Independent

Woodlands Ward (three seats)

Bill Chatt – Independent

Gareth Edmunds – Conservative Party

Phil Kershaw – Independent

Andy Leak – Labour Party

Richard Moody – Labour Party

Chris Phillips – Green Party

Peter Popple – Independent

Denise Sangster – Labour Party

Jack White – Conservative Party