Here's how you can defer Council Tax payments that are owed to Scarborough Council

Details have been released about how residents in the Scarborough borough can defer their council tax payments during the Covid-19 lockdown.

People can have their April and May payments moved back if they are struggling financially due to the restrictions currently in place.

Some people are now being urged to cancel direct debit payments if they were due to have a bill this week.

A spokesman for the council said: “If we are due to take a payment of your Council Tax by direct debit on 1 April 2020 and you have not already spoken to local taxation then we will not have time to defer that payment now as the file will be submitted [today] to BACS.

“If your income has been affected by Covid-19 and you cannot pay the instalment due to be taken on 1 April 2020 your best course of action would be to cancel your direct debit at the bank then contact us later to set it up again before June 2020.

“Payments due to be taken by direct debit on 15th and 25th of the month can be deferred for two months by local taxation as can instalments due by cash which includes PayPal, online debit card payments and telephone card payments.

“Many of the measures announced by government to assist at this difficult time should have been processed by the Department for Work & Pensions, Her Majesty Revenue & Custom or Scarborough Borough Council by June 2020 so this form will defer the April and May instalments only.

“This action does not affect any arrears of council tax on accounts which will still be collected as agreed.”

For more information visit www.scarborough.gov.uk/node/7937.