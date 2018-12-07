Rail station displays win ‘magic’ accolade

The Friends of Hunmanby Railway Station group, which has only been running for a year, won a silver gilt at the Scarborough Borough Council ‘All Muck and Magic Awards’.

The award has given the group a huge boost and delighted its members.

This year, the friends group of volunteers has created a new 140 foot long border on the Hull platform and a 40 foot flower bed at the entrance to the Scarborough bound platform to brighten up the unstaffed station.

The flowers were donated by Reighton Nursery and village allotment holders.

Deliveries were provided free by Orchard Farm Holiday Village along with decking boards to support the flower beds.

This was complimented by six new hanging baskets on the Scarborough platform, donated by Hunmanby Community Centre.

A spokesman said: “Rail users have noticed the difference the flowers make, improving the waiting environment.

“The village station by looking attractive, is helping to encourage visitors to the village, which has catering establishments, pubs, cafes and a hotel.

“The award has been put up in the community notice board provided by Northern railways who operate the local station.”