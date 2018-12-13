Scarborough singer to perform two gigs at distillery venue

Fans of talented local jazz and blues musician, Alastair James will have two opportunities to see him in Hunmanby this month.

In addition to playing his regular monthly slot at Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery tomorrow (Friday 14 December), he has also been invited to perform at the Distillery Sessions event on Friday 28 December.

The Scarborough singer-songwriter will be playing a mix of original songs and an exciting mix of acoustic blues, jazz, soul and reggae.

Spirit of Yorkshire co-founder David Thompson said: “Alastair’s sessions are consistently popular.”