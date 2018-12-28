School children out and about to spot feathered friends

School children in Filey will be filling up bird feeders, turning classrooms into bird hides, and creating wildlife friendly bakes in preparation for watching and counting the birds as part of the 2019 RSPB Big Schools’ Birdwatch.

The Birdwatch – which takes place during the first half of the spring term (Wednesday 2 January to Friday 22 February) – is a chance for children to put down their books and discover the nature that lives in their local community.

The event involves children spending an hour watching and counting the birds that visit their outdoor space, before sending the results to the RSPB.

Emma Reed, RSPB education, families and youth manager in Northern England, said: “Big Schools’ Birdwatch is a fun, educational activity and is free to take part.

“It’s flexible enough to fit into a lesson or during lunchtime and links well to the curriculum or project work and works for all ages and abilities. It also gives children an opportunity to get outside, experience and learn about their local wildlife.”

Visit rspb.org.uk/schoolswatch for further details.