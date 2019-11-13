South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue have thanked North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service for help with the recent floods

The thanks came via a Facebook Post yesterday, which also recognised the work of several other crews from across the country.

Heavy rain hit much of South Yorkshire on Thursday night, leading to heaving flooding across the area.

In Sheffield, some shoppers were forced to remain in Meadowhall Shopping Centre over night as flood waters blocked their exit

The village of Fishlake, near Doncaster, has been particularly badly hit and 160 member of the armed forces will be deployed across the area today to assist in the efforts to stem the floods.

With a yellow rain warning in place for the area on Thursday and Friday, it may be a few more days before the flood waters finally subside.