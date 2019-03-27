Tesco offering Bags of Help to projects along Filey’s coast

Tesco is offering community projects in Filey the chance to bag their share of a huge funding pot of almost £300,000.

Community organisations and charities working to improve Britain’s coastline are being invited to share in the funding during a special round of Bags of Help voting.

In May and June, customers will be invited to vote for projects nominated by groups working around the coasts of Britain to receive funding of up to £4,000.

More than 100 projects across the country will have a chance to share more than £290,000 with a total of £7,000 available in Filey.

A Tesco spokesman said: “The types of projects supported could include life-saving, swimming safety, beach clean ups, coastal paths, sailing clubs, clean water and protecting coastal wildlife and we are very excited to see the range of organisations which apply.”

Applications to receive Bags of Help funding are now open.

Organisations and groups looking to find out more or apply should visit the www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp website.