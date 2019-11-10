The Green Howards Museum in Richmond, North Yorkshire is a fitting tribute to those who served

At this time of year, our thoughts often turn to those who fought so bravely for our country.

The Green Howards Regimental Museum, located in the heart of the North Yorkshire Town of Richmond, is a gleaming tribute to all those who have served with the regiment.

Equipment can really bring the stories of those who served to life

The museum charts the Green Howards journey as a regiment, from its inception in 1688, through the two world wars and on to more recent conflicts.

Each display is accompanied by detailed information boards and is pristinely presented.

You can discover more about how the Green Howards got their name, unsurprisingly perhaps from the colour of their collars and cuffs.

You can also find out the stories behind those who served, including perhaps the regiments most famous son, Private Henry Tandey, who was mentioned five times in dispatches and was awarded the Victoria Cross, Military Medal and Distinguished Conduct Medal.

The fascinating stories of those who have won medals are on display

The Green Howards have served all over the world including Ceylon, the Carribean, in the Boer Way and at the Battle of the Boyne.

In 2006, the Green Howards were amalgamated with The Prince of Wales's Own Regiment of Yorkshire and The Duke of Wellington's Regiment, all Yorkshire-based regiments in the King's Division, to form The Yorkshire Regiment.

The former regiments maintained their identities as battalions. The Green Howards served in Cyprus, the Prince of Wales’s own served in Germany and the Duke of Wellington’s served at Warminster, Wiltshire.

In 2012, the government announced that the Green Howards was to disband and the German Camp closed down.

The museum charts the fascinating history of the regiment in a purpose made converted church, fittingly located in the heart of Richmond.

As you might expect from a regimental museum, every inch in pristine.

It’s educational and captivating, and brings to life some of those who served.

If you have an interest in military history, the Green Howard’s Museum is well worth a couple of hours of your time.