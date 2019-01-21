Here is the week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale as predicted by local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

The low rainfall scenario will continue for the next two weeks with colder than normal temperatures bringing some sleet/snow at times.

Milder weather is expected briefly at the end of the week before turning colder again.

Monday 21 January: A cold, dry, frosty and sunny start. More cloud later but staying dry. Rain/sleet with snow on the highest ground overnight.

Tuesday 22 January: Dry with sunny spells. Cold. Sharp frosts early and late.

Wednesday 23 January: Dry with sunny spells. Cold. Sharp frosts at both ends of the day.

Thursday 24 January: Dry with sunny spells. Cold. Sharp frosts in the morning and at night.

Friday 25 January: Cloudy and dry. Milder.

Next weekend: Rain Saturday morning then dry with sunny spells and frosts by night for the rest of the weekend.

Outlook: Cold with moderate or severe frosts by night and the risk of snow at times, though nothing heavy in sight yet.