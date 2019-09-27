Major improvement works on A1038, Kingsgate, Bridlington

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has announced that the final section of highway maintenance works will start on the A1038, Kingsgate, in Bridlington, between Hilderthorpe Road and Kingston Road, on Monday, 7 October 2019.

The work is scheduled to continue until February, 2020, with working hours being 9am – 5pm (Monday – Friday). The work follows on from the improvements carried out earlier this year between Wilsthorpe Roundabout and Kingston Road.

The new scheme will consist of the reconstruction of the existing footway and carriageway, with a new carriageway surface being applied which generates extremely low noise levels whilst providing high levels of grip. New footway edgings and channels will also be installed to improve the carriageway drainage.

The works will be split into four main phases in an effort to minimise disruption as far as possible:-

- Phase One – Between Kingston Rd junction and past Shaftesbury Road junction, from 7 October, 2019 to 1 November, 2019

- Phase Two – Between Shaftesbury Road junction and past George Street junction, from 4 November, 2019 to 10 January, 2020

- Phase Three – Between George Street junction and before the A1038, Bessingby Road/ Hilderthorpe Road junction, from 13 January, 2020 to 7 February, 2020

- Phase Four – Near A1038 Bessingby Road/ Hilderthorpe Road junction from 10 February, 2020 to 28 February, 2020

For safety reasons, during each phase of footway and channel works, a one way system will be in operation on Kingsgate only for inbound traffic, with outward bound traffic using Cardigan Road and Kingston Road/Shaftesbury Road during working hours only.

All carriageway works will be carried out under five days of a temporary road closure for each phase of the scheme. A signed diversion route will be in operation via Bessingby Road and Carnaby. No works will be carried out simultaneously on more than one phase, and residents will be notified of proposed working dates in advance of the works.

Dave Waudby, head of infrastructure and facilities, said: “These works are very much needed. We do anticipate delays and I would urge drivers to use alternative routes where possible to avoid the working area. The council would like to apologise in advance for the inconvenience the works will cause and ask for the patience of motorists, road users and residents.

“However, the end result will be significant improvements to this very busy route in Bridlington.”

The work will be carried out by Tarmac Trading Ltd on behalf of the council with funding secured from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership’s Local Growth Fund. This funding was secured following the submission of a successful bid by the council.