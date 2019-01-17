Two limited edition beers for Tryanuary

Hunmanby-based brewery Wold Top has heralded the start of 2019 with two limited edition beers which coincide with the annual Tryanuary campaign.

The first of the two cask beers available exclusively to pubs and restaurants is Dawn of Time, a light, golden, pale ale with home grown and Crystal malts and a fruity bitterness from Goldings and Cascade hops.

The second, Cirrus, is the first of six cloud themed beers for 2019 and is an amber ale with aromas of cedar, pine and spice.

Wold Top Brewery manager Alex Balchin said: “Tryanuary encourages people to champion local beer and in celebration of this, and of every other month of the year, we have doubled the number of limited edition cask beers that we will be introducing throughout 2019.

“Each month there will be both a ‘familiar’ beer, including the reintroduction of some old favourites, plus a brand new ale with either a cloud or a Greek Gods and Goddesses theme.

“We love creating new beers for our fans to try and we’d welcome any feedback, particularly via social media with the hashtag #Tryanuary to help spread the word.”