Flood alert for Scarborough and Filey

The government have issued a flood alert for the Yorkshire coast from Whitby to Filey.

They say 'flooding is possible' and advise the public to be prepared.

Overtopping of roads and low-lying coastal areas is possible as a result of high spring tides.

Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible until 9.30am this morning.

Flooding is most likely at high tide, however conditions may apply two to four hours either side of the high tide.

Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation and incident response staff are checking defences and will operate them as required.

The public is advised to plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads and coastal roads.