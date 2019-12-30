Turning colder - Yorkshire coast weather for the week commencing 20th December 2019

The weather for the following week is expected to be mostly cold and bright according to the Met Office.

The weather for the week ahead promises a sunny start with cloud and rain settling in later.

Today:

A fine morning, with plenty of sunshine for many. During the afternoon, cloud will spill southeast across all parts, with patchy rain in the north. This will tend to fizzle away to leave cloudier, but dry weather in the south. Maximum temperature 11 °C.

Tonight:

Colder air will move in behind the patchy rain from the north. This combined with clearer skies, should allow temperatures to fall lower than recently, with frost returning. Minimum temperature 0 °C.

Tuesday:

A much colder day than recently but compensated by plenty of sunshine and light winds throughout the day. Temperatures will dip away quickly in the evening. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Bright and cold start Wednesday, but turning milder from the southwest, as winds pickup throughout the day. Windy and overcast Thursday, with a spell of rain overnight. Much colder Friday.

Updated: 04:00 (UTC) on Mon 30 Dec 2019