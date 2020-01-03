WEATHER: Mixed weekend ahead for the Yorkshire coast, with rain and winds developing early next week

The outlook for the weekend according to the Met Office is relatively calm, with more unsettled weather to follow at the beginning of next week.

Yorkshire and Humber weather forecast

Whitby in the Winter Sun

Friday Jan 3 - Tuesday January 7

This Evening and Tonight:

Mainly cloudy and sometimes misty, with outbreaks of drizzle across western hills. Drier conditions are forecast across eastern areas with clear spells. Light winds in the east, but winds will be brisk over exposed hills. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Saturday:

Broken cloud will give some bright or sunny intervals in the east. Cloud will increase at times with chance of drizzle over western hills, with brisk winds. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Cloudy and windy on Sunday, with drizzle over hills, brighter in east. Rain and strong winds on Monday, then clear and chilly overnight. Further rain and strong winds on Tuesday.

Updated: 16:00 (UTC) on Fri 3 Jan 2020