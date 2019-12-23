Will it be a White Christmas? - Christmas weather for the Yorkshire Coast

The met office has released the latest weather forecast for the Yorkshire Coast and it is a real mixed bag.

According to the Met Office, the outlook for the next few days is changeable with sunny spells forecast for Monday with rain Tuesday.

The outlook is for sunshine and showers today, with most showers on the hills to the west,. It will be chilly with strong winds at times. Some dry and sunny spells are expected. Maximum temperature 8 °C

Tonight will see showers slowly fading during the evening, with clear spells leading to frost for some. Further rain will move in overnight. Minimum temperature 0 °C.

There will be rain to start on Tuesday, which may be wintry on the hills, easing during the morning. The rain will clear during the afternoon, with the odd sunny spell possible. Feeling chilly and becoming frosty overnight. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

The outlook for Christmas Day is for a frosty start, then dry and chilly with sunny spells. An overnight frost will lead to freezing fog patches on Boxing Day morning then further wind and rain. Becoming milder.