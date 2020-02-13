Work starts on Extra Care Living apartments for the over-55s at Filey: here's how many there will be

Building work is underway on a new Extra Care Living scheme in Filey after a ground-breaking ceremony.

The new scheme on land at Filey Fields Farm is being developed by Housing 21 in partnership with Scarborough Borough Council and North Yorkshire County Council, will provide 70 one and two bedroom apartments for affordable rent and shared ownership.

The ground-breaking ceremony

The development will offer people over the age of 55 a range of services and facilities including a 24 hour on-site care team for those who need it, a café/bistro, hair salon and communal lounge which is also available to the local community.

The Extra Care Living development, located off Scarborough Road, is set for completion in March 2021. The first residents are expected to move into their new homes in April 2021.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Michael Harrison, Executive Member for Adult Services and Health Integration, said: “The continuing development of extra care housing is crucial to our goal of helping people to live independently in their communities for as long as possible.

“We’re committed to ensuring that high-quality, sustainable accommodation with care and support is available across North Yorkshire for older and vulnerable people.

“Partnerships such as this one with Housing 21 and Scarborough Borough Council are vital and have so far seen the creation of 23 extra care housing schemes providing 1,181 homes with more developments in the pipeline.”

For more information about Housing 21, visit www.housing21.org.uk