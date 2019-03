We're looking across Whitby, Scarborough and Brid for events, so if we've missed yours out, don't hesitate to let us know the details by emailing us at newsdesk@jpress.co.uk.

1. The Met Lounge, Whitby The Met Lounge will be holding a St Patrick's Day quiz on Sunday, with Irish music and drinks deals between 4pm-9pm.

2. The Fleece, Whitby The Fleece's annual St Patrick's Day shindig includes live music from Mackie, plenty of black beer and strong whiskey and to top it all off. And free Guinness Stew!

3. Indigo Alley, Scarborough Symon Elliott and Sarah Wood will be DJ'ing, playing alternative music as well as Irish favourites, while Mister Jim and friends will be playing Irish classics, on Saturday night from 8pm.

4. YMCA Theatre, Scarborough The YMCA is bringing a celebration of Ireland presented by the Kevin O'Connor School of Irish Dancing, from 2pm on Sunday

