Matlock Town 1-2 Scarborough Athletic / Pictures by Richard Parkes

PHOTO FOCUS: Matlock Town 1-2 Scarborough Athletic / BetVictor Northern Premier League

A last gasp Chris Dawson goal guided Scarborough Athletic to a much-needed 2-1 win at Matlock Town on Tuesday night.

Pictures by Richard Parkes.

Matlock Town 1-2 Scarborough Athletic / Pictures by Richard Parkes
Matlock Town 1-2 Scarborough Athletic / Pictures by Richard Parkes
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Matlock Town 1-2 Scarborough Athletic / Pictures by Richard Parkes
Matlock Town 1-2 Scarborough Athletic / Pictures by Richard Parkes
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Matlock Town 1-2 Scarborough Athletic / Pictures by Richard Parkes
Matlock Town 1-2 Scarborough Athletic / Pictures by Richard Parkes
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Matlock Town 1-2 Scarborough Athletic / Pictures by Richard Parkes
Matlock Town 1-2 Scarborough Athletic / Pictures by Richard Parkes
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4