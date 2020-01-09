VIDEO PREVIEW: The Runaways filmed in Yorkshire hits the big screen

A NEW family adventure film made in Yorkshire with stars of The Full Monty and Brassed Off is coming home - with special cinema screenings.

It will be shown on the big screen - venues and dates below - including Scarborough, Thirsk, Halifax, Hebden Bridge, Ilkley, Wetherby, Penistone, Goole. Full details and times below.

Special Q&A talks will also take place at some venues with director Richard Heap and at others with actor Mark Addy, who also appeared in The Full Monty.

The Runaways also stars The Full Monty's Steve Huison and Brassed Off's Tara Fitzgerald.

Ex Coronation Street bad boy Lee Boardman and 22-year-old BAFTA award winning Three Girls actress Molly Windsor, who recently starred opposite Katherine Kelly in highly acclaimed ITV psychological drama Cheat, also star.

It is the story of three children - played by Windsor, Rhys Connah and Macy Shackelton - on the run from social services with the family's seaside holiday donkey business

One scene was filmed in the famous Scarborough joke shop on Eastborough. It was also shot on location in Whitby and across the North York Moors including Rosedale Abbey, Skelton Tower, Pickering, Thirsk and the Mulgrave Estate.

The independent film, from Slackjaw Films and Westcliff Productions, is the debut feature from director Heap, who is a co-producer of the film with Sheffield's own Mark Thomas and Mario Roberto.

Looking to tap in to the public’s love for the county that propelled Brassed Off and The Full Monty in to the national consciousness, The Runaways is a story immersed in Yorkshire’s landscape.

On set Yorkshire based Addy said it was “Lovely to be on home ground, and showing Yorkshire off to the rest of the world”.

The Runaways got rave reviews when it was screened at the Cannes Film Festival last May and there have bee other local showings but the scheduled cinema run is likely to be the last chance to see it again on the big screen.

Heap will chat to film fans about the movie following the first showing at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre this Saturday, January 11 - screenings are 2pm, 5pm and 8pm.

One of Halifax’s up and coming actors, James Senneck, plays Toby, a farmer’s boy, who comes to the rescue of the three children on the run. He will be joined by director Heap for the screening at Halifax’s Square Chapel Cinema on Sunday, January 12 at 1pm.

The film will also be shown at selected in cinemas around the country including Buxton, Worksop, Nottingham, Derby, Horsham, Stockton-On-Tees, Ambleside, Penrith, Sunderland, Wallingford, Chesham, Fordingbridge and at Keswick Film Festival.

The Runaways in cinemas now

SCREENING DATES AND VENUES

January

9: Buxton Cinema ft Director Q&A

10-13: The Ritz, Thirsk ft Director Q&A on 11

11: Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough - ft Director Q&A

The `Runaways stars The Full Monty's Mark Addy and Brassed Off's Tara Fitzgerald

11 to 13: Square Chapel Arts Centre, Halifax ft Director Q&A on Jan 12

12: Savoy Cinema, Worksop ft Director Q&A

15: Savoy Cinema, Nottingham - ft Director Q&A

17: Zeffirellis. Ambleside

21: The Regal Cinema Club, Fordingbridge

24 to 26: Quad, Derby - ft Director Q&A on Jan 24

25: The Capitol, Horsham

February

1: Picture House, Hebden Bridge - ft Director Q&A

7 and 8: Arc, Stockton-On-Tees

13: Filmhouses (Pop up), Sunderland

15: Corn Exchange, Wallingford

16: Lonsdale Alhambra Cinema, Penrith

21: Ilkley Cinema

21 and 28: Wetherby Cinema

27: Alhambra Cinema, Keswick Film Festival

March

4: Elgiva Theatre, CheshamJanuary 10 and 11: GOOLE, Junction Theatre and Cinema with Mark Addy Q&A on Jan - BOOK TICKETS

17 to 19: Paramount , Penistone

