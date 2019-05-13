Robert Schmuck set to perform at whisky distillery

The May Distillery Sessions music set at the Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery will feature Scarborough based singer and musician Robert Schmuck.

Robert and his band will celebrate the greatest songwriters and artists of the past 50 years with their unique arrangements and smooth harmonies when he/they returns to the Pot Still Coffee Shop on Friday, May 31.

Spirit of Yorkshire co-founder David Thompson is delighted to welcome Robert and his band back.

He said: “Robert always delivers a quality set comprising classics to sing along to plus hidden gems from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Billy Joel, Paul McCartney, Nina Simone, Carole King, Burt Bacharach and more.”

Mr Thompson and fellow co-founder Tom Mellor share a love of live music and they specifically designed the Pot Still Coffee Shop so that it perfectly accommodates a live band without overpowering the room.

Forthcoming events at the Pot Still Coffee Shop at The Spirit of Yorkshire include Friday night Jazz and Blues on June 14 and July 12 and a Distillery Session with Raven on June 28.