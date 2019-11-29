IN PICTURES: Christmas at Castle Howard - A Christmas Masquerade
Castle Howard's latest, and possibly most theatrical, seasonal offering is a Venetian-themed Christmas carnival.
A Christmas Masquerade, which runs until Sunday January 5, sees every public room in the historic house dressed in ornate and elaborate feathers, sequins, baubles and twinkling lights. It includes a masquerade ball and entertainment from Harlequin, Pierrot, Colombine and Puchinello – part of the Commedia dell’arte troupe.
1. Castle Howard Christmas 2019 - A Christmas Masquerade