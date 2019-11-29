The Harlequin theme is evident throughout the house

IN PICTURES: Christmas at Castle Howard - A Christmas Masquerade

Castle Howard's latest, and possibly most theatrical, seasonal offering is a Venetian-themed Christmas carnival.

A Christmas Masquerade, which runs until Sunday January 5, sees every public room in the historic house dressed in ornate and elaborate feathers, sequins, baubles and twinkling lights. It includes a masquerade ball and entertainment from Harlequin, Pierrot, Colombine and Puchinello – part of the Commedia dell’arte troupe.

Every public room in the house has been decorated

Stunning colours light up the rooms

The Hon. Nick Howard and Victoria Howard

The event reveals another side to Castle Howard

