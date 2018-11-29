Caring for your future at awareness day event

Our working definition of a carer is anyone who is unpaid and cares for a friend or family member who has an illness, disability, a mental health problem or an addiction.

In the UK we have around seven million carers supporting family and friends with their caring needs; 4.2 million of these will be of working age and trying to juggle their working lives with caring responsibilities. The support this unpaid care workforce offer is valued at approximately £162 billion per annum. In the Borough of Scarborough and Ryedale in the census 2011 we had over 18,500 registered carers and over 1,100 young carers (under 18). These are the figures we knew about back then. In reality in today’s climate, with increased awareness and understanding of the hidden world of unpaid carers Scarborough and Ryedale will have far more carers battling away to balance their daily lives and caring responsibilities.

Having the right information at the right time can make all the difference when you’re looking after someone. Every day 6,000 people become carers but often it’s not something we’ve planned for. This Carers Rights Day, Carers UK have badged as ‘Caring for your future’ – they hope we will all do our bit to help raise awareness and support people to prepare for the future.

We are delighted the management team at the Brunswick Centre, Scarborough, are working with us over the long-term to help develop a healthy and welcoming environment for our carers and the ‘cared for’ – but importantly on Friday November 30 they and North Yorkshire Centre for Independent Living (NYCIL), Age Uk Scarborough, Support for Carers Scarborough and FirstLight Trust are all standing with us to help

l Make more carers aware of their rights

l Let carers know where to get help and support

l Raise awareness of the needs of carers

Please come and support us, have a cuppa and see if there is some support out there for you.

If nothing else, we are a great listening ear and may know a service that might help if we cant. We hope to have a range of services on hand who all support carers in different ways.