North Bay scene near the old Corner Cafe with the popular putting green in the foreground.

In 1925 North Bay promenade was extended northwards and the Corner Cafe was opened at its southern end. With its ballroom for dances and concerts it was one of the corporation’s boldest ventues into municipal catering and entertainment. Altogether, the promenade extension and cafe complex cost the ratepayer £32,000.

