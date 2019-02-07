Early view of Thomas Verity’s Spa Grand Hall

Picture shows Thomas Verity’s Grand Hall with the two bandstands to the right and the three-storeyed viewing tower centre left.

Verity’s Grand Hall was completed in August 1879 with the formal opening taking place the following summer by Sir Francis Wyatt Truscott, Lord Mayor of London. In 1913 a new bandstand with a marble forecourt-colonnade and Grand Hall Café were completed. The tower, known as Prospect Tower, was removed in 1920 and a roof garden added.

