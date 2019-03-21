Era when road and rail met along Falsgrave road

This picture shows a view of part of Falsgrave Road taken from the junction with Seamer Road.

The building on the right is the White Horse pub, better known today as the popular Tap n Spile.

Tram lines can be seen in the middle of the road on the left of the picture.

Filve miles of tram lines were laid down by May 1904, and when electric trams started running they were an instant success carrying 22,000 passengers in the first two days of operation.

For reprints telephone 0330 1230203 and quote reference number YRN-190318-135414050.