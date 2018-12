Picture shows an aerial image of the construction of Glen Bridge which formed part of the council’s long-term plan to bring Scarborough into the motor age.

In 1932, the open-air theatre was opened by Sir Maurice Jenks, Lord Mayor of London, who was rewarded for his presence with the freedom of the borough. His wife, the Lady Mayoress, was given the honour of opening Glen Bridge. For reprints telephone 0330 1230203 and quote reference number YRN-181123-141512050.