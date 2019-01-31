Mayoress opens Scarborough’s electric tram network

Picture shows the Mayoress of Scarborough opening the Scarborough Tramways in 1904.

In 1902 the Edmundson Electricity Company began construction of five miles of tram lines which were completed by May 1904 at a cost of £96,000. Scarborough’s electric trams were an instant success: in their first two and half days 15 open-top cars carried 22,000 passengers on five basic routes for one or twopenny fares. Later, a special sixpenny Grand Tour covered the whole network and included a walk in Alexandra Gardens with the driver at guide.

